Brian Kelly provides an update on Greg Brooks Jr. before LSU football vs. Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE — LSU football safety Greg Brooks Jr., who is recovering from emergency brain surgery, "is making progress" and "starting to make the recovery his doctors want," coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Kelly plans to visit Brooks in the hospital again Monday.

Brooks had emergency brain surgery to remove a tumor prior to LSU's Week 3 win over Mississippi State. Both LSU and Arkansas wore the No. 3 sticker on their helmets in honor of Brooks this past weekend.

"All I can tell you is this is such a long and lengthy process," Kelly said.

LSU travels to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers will be without Brooks against the Rebels, as his timeline to return is still undetermined.

"So many people want to get there... but he needs rest, he needs to recover," Kelly said. "And when you have a lot of people going there, it just takes a lot of his energy away from him."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

