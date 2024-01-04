Brian Kelly praises play-calling from Joe Sloan, Cortez Hankton in bowl win

For the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, Brian Kelly turned the playcalling duties over to Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton. They were tasked with helping Garrett Nussmeier settle into his first start as an LSU Tiger.

It started slow as the Tigers found themselves with a 14-point deficit until Nussmeier turned it around and the offense caught fire late in the game. The offense then had an eight-play, 98-yard drive that only took three minutes to take a 35-31 lead over the Badgers with only three minutes left in the game.

After LSU won, Kelly was asked how he thought Sloan and Hankton did calling plays. Here is what he had to say.

I think it’s Joe (Sloan) and Cortez (Hankton) and really the whole staff,” Kelly said. “Today was really about a cohesive group. Brad (Davis) had great suggestions on adjustments on the offensive line. Frank (Wilson) is doing a great job, you saw his rotation of backs in there. That all feeds into what you’re doing offensively. It doesn’t fall on one shoulder or shoulders if you will, the plays came down from the box. There was an input and I thought Joe and Cortez managed that end of it really well. And then we had great adjustments from our entire staff to be an efficient offense in this transition.

With the bowl win, Kelly has now won 10 games in back-to-back seasons at LSU.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire