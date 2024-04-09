Brian Kelly praises Major Burns during spring practice

Major Burns, the LSU Tigers’ leading tackler from last season, was recently highlighted by head coach Brian Kelly, who pointed out how well Burns is doing in coverage. Burns finished last season with 93 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

“The one guy that I really think has made more progress than any one individual player in coverage is Major Burns,” Kelly said. “Major was a bit sloppy last year in coverage. I know everyone would point to the interception against Missouri which is singularly a huge play but there were many times in coverage where we didn’t have him on the right guy at the right time. He’s been really really good. I’ve been happy with his off-the-field as well. In the classroom doing the right things, he’s really taken a step up in the program and put himself squarely in a position to be a leader.”

I am excited to see how Burns will look in the Tigers’ new look defense this fall.

