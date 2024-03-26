Brian Kelly praises Garrett Nussmeier’s leadership ability

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has some big shoes to fill after Jayden Daniels’ Heisman campaign in 2023. Both on the field and in the locker room.

According to Brian Kelly, Nussmeier is doing his job in the leadership department.

“He has the ears of everybody on the offense. He backs up what he says by deed. If he says he’s gonna do something, he does it,” Kelly said of Nussmeier.

Kelly said that even last year, when Nussmeier was second on the depth chart, he was one of the top leaders on the offense.

“He holds others accountable,” Kelly said.

Kelly said Nussmeier’s S.W.A.T (Spring Workout Accountability Team) is near the top of LSU’s leaderboard each week.

LSU’s offense will look a lot different in 2024 after losing its starting QB and offensive coordinator. Having a leader at QB who can guide the group through that transition is a big plus for this offense.

“Guys follow guys that mean what they say and do it,” Kelly said.

Nussmeier made his first career start in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. He capped the game off by leading LSU on a 98-yard game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

