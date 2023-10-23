Brian Kelly praises Andre Sam’s performance against Army

Andre Sam is a player who has seemingly gotten better every week.

On Saturday night against Army, the Marshall transfer finished the game with three tackles and two interceptions as the Tigers’ defense got its first shutout of the season.

It was a welcome sight to see the secondary playing so well, even though it was against Army. The LSU secondary has been the subject of a lot of criticism this year as they have struggled for the first few weeks of the season. That is due to how many new guys Brian Kelly has played at cornerback and at safety.

Kelly was asked after the game what he thought about Sam’s performance.

“Yeah, it’s fun to watch,” Kelly said. “His patience is really what’s starting to show. I thought he took himself out of some plays early in the year, being maybe just a little too aggressive or out of control. If you remember early on, maybe some missed tackles. He’s really settled in and is playing confident and patrolling the middle of the field. We had a couple maybe he’d like to have back or he’d have four interceptions, but playing at a high level. We need him to continue to do that. If he does, he presents a solid piece for us back there.”

Sam has been a bright spot in the past few games. Hopefully, he can keep that great stretch going.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire