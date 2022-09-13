Brian Kelly optimistic injured CB Sevyn Banks will play in Week 3 vs. Mississippi State

The secondary is an area of questionable depth for the Tigers, but they may be about to have one of their key offseason additions available for the first time this season.

Sevyn Banks, a cornerback who transferred in from Ohio State this offseason, was limited in camp leading up to the season and didn’t dress for the first two games.

On Monday, coach Brian Kelly updated the status of his recovery.

“Look, he wanted to play in the opener,” Kelly said. “But our medical team wanted to make sure that he was 100% — he was probably 90% — and there was really no need (to play him), we feel like we’re in pretty good shape.”

With the start of SEC play on the horizon against the top passing offense in the conference. Will Rogers leads SEC quarterbacks in passing yards, and coach Mike Leach’s signature air-raid offense will likely present the biggest test the new-look secondary has faced thus far.

Kelly is optimistic he will get a key piece back for the challenging matchup.

“This is a game where, all hands on deck at that position,” Kelly said. “The expectation is right now that (Banks) is going to be dressed out, and we’re going to know here Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday how that eventually puts him in the rotation… he’s at the cusp of playing, and we’ll see how he practices this week.”

LSU is a home underdog this week as the Bulldogs head to Tiger Stadium, but Banks could provide the defense with a boost. Banks saw a lot of action in four seasons with the Buckeyes, appearing in 36 games (14 starts) and totaling 43 tackles and two interceptions.

