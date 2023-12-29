Brian Kelly optimistic about the defensive tackle position for 2024

The LSU Tigers currently have nine defensive tackles on the 2023 roster. Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo, Fitzgerald West Jr., Bryce Langston, Jacobian Guillory, Tygee Hill, Jalen Lee, Preston Hickey and Jordan Jefferson.

Brian Kelly added onto that with the addition of Shone Washington, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College. Who knows how many of those guys will return for next season or how many will leave? We do know that Kelly feels confident about the guys he has on his roster for next fall.

“We feel good about retention,” Kelly said, per On3. “So I think both of those things factored into where we’re at at the defensive tackle position.”

Another factor that could play into the strength of the defensive tackle position is Mekhi Wingo playing in the Tigers bowl game and how that could mean that he will return for his senior season at LSU. With Wingo and a 100% healthy Maason Smith, the Tigers defensive line could make some noise next fall.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire