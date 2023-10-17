Brian Kelly is one win shy of 300 career wins. Here's why that's a good sign for LSU moving forward

BATON ROUGE — Brian Kelly remembers hearing a voice up from the press box during his first game as a head football coach.

Kelly, the coach at Grand Valley State at the time, recalls there being so few people in attendance that he could hear almost anything, even things he didn't want to hear.

"I remember the President at Grand Valley State opening up the press box window and I could hear him because there were probably 300 people there," Kelly during his weekly Monday press conference said. "And (he said) 'Who the hell hired this guy?'

"So I didn't think I was going to be in this business for very long."

It turns out Kelly — now LSU football's coach — did stick around coaching for a while, at least long enough to be one win shy of 300 career victories heading into LSU's matchup on Saturday against Army (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

"I don't really think about (my career win total) that much. This is the first time I heard that that's the case to be quite honest with you," Kelly said.

Kelly won 118 games and two Division II national championships at Grand Valley State before leaving and winning another 19 games in three seasons at Central Michigan. After his time with the Chippewas, he won another 34 games at Cincinnati before becoming Notre Dame's coach in 2010 and capturing 113 victories in South Bend despite having 21 wins vacated from the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

With 15 wins already underneath his belt at LSU, Kelly needs a win on Saturday to reach 300 career victories.

"I think when you love what you do, you're not counting wins," Kelly said. "You're thinking about, 'What do we need to do from a player development standpoint? What do we need to do to get better in this area?"

But, even if only five of Kelly's 299 wins count for this season and none go toward future years, Kelly's impending career milestone is a strong reminder for LSU fans to trust him as the person who can deliver the Tigers their fifth national championship.

A trip back to the College Football Playoff this season is unlikely for LSU. However, in just a season and a half, Kelly at LSU has already won the SEC West, won 10 games in a season, beat Alabama and constructed an offense that's arguably the best in college football with a quarterback, Jayden Daniels, who is a Heisman Trophy contender.

It hasn't always been perfect. Losses to open the season in back-to-back years to Florida State haven't been ideal and LSU's struggles on defense this year have been well-chronicled.

But, by in large, the Tigers are on a better path than it was on during the final two years of coach Ed Orgeron's tenure. That shouldn't come as a surprise after hiring a coach on the doorstep of 300 career wins.

"If I was thinking about wins, I would have gotten out of this business a long time ago," Kelly said.

