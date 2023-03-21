Brian Kelly offers update on Maason Smith’s injury recovery

LSU fans are eagerly waiting the return of talented defensive lineman Maason Smith. The Louisiana native was primed for a breakout year in 2022 before a torn ACL in Week 1 ended his season.

Smith has been a non-contact participant in spring practice, but Kelly said he’ll be full strength when fall rolls around. This lines up with what has been said throughout Smith’s recovery process.

Kelly is excited with what Smith will bring back to the defense.

Brian Kelly talking about how big the return of Maason Smith is this fall, especially for inside pass rush which #LSU lacked last season. "You can't single block him. We couldn't." Smith is on schedule to be a full go for camp. — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) March 21, 2023

#LSU HC Brian Kelly on Maason Smith: "We had great edge presence, but you could fan one side because we didn't have a great inside pass rush. He brings that balanced presence to us as a pass rusher." — Jace LeJeune (@JaceLejeune) March 21, 2023

Kelly discussed LSU’s inside pass rush in 2022, noting it wasn’t always a threat.

The return of Smith will help make for a more complete unit and the Tigers will need it with BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye headed to the NFL.

Smith isn’t your typical pass rusher from the edge, but he’s a force on the inside and can be just as impactful. Generating pressure from the middle gets to the QB faster and disrupts his eye line, making things easier on the whole defense.

