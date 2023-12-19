Brian Kelly not expecting any more opt outs for LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin

LSU will be without its Heisman-winning quarterback when it faces Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 as Jayden Daniels announced Monday that he will be opting out to prepare for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

The rest of the team, however, will remain intact. Brian Kelly said on Monday that he expects Daniels to be the only opt-out with the rest of the available players set to participate in the bowl game.

That means we’ll see at least one more LSU appearance from Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., with the former needing just 17 yards to set the program’s all-time receiving yards record.

"Jayden's the only guy that's not playing in the game. We're bringing everybody that was with us in the last game of the season." @LSUfootball Brian Kelly says #LSU should have a strong roster entering @ReliaQuestBowl. pic.twitter.com/dPBqyONJOr — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 18, 2023

LSU will look to reach the 10-win mark for the second year in a row when it takes on the Badgers on New Year’s Day in what will be quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s first career start.

