Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after win over Ole Miss

LSU football coach Brian Kelly earned his biggest win on the Bayou yet Saturday when his Tigers took down No. 7 Ole Miss. That win ended the Rebels undefeated start to the season and puts LSU in the driver’s seat in the SEC West, at least until it faces Alabama in two weeks.

After the massive win, Kelly brought home an honorific as he was named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after guiding LSU to a 6-2 (4-1 SEC) start to his first season.

Per the official release, “The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

“This was a signature win for Coach Kelly and LSU football in his first season with the Tigers,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd would tell you a win like this is a culmination of months of preparation, and a commitment to excellence on both sides of the ball.”

LSU is off to a fantastic start in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and this will likely not be the last award like this Kelly receives if his team continues to perform the way it has the past two weeks.

