Brian Kelly to Michigan rumor sets social media ablaze

This weekend has really been something else in regards to college football and social media. Upon opening Twitter (now X) Sunday morning I saw “Brian Kelly” trending stopped me in my tracks.

What did he do now?

Did something happen at LSU?

So I clicked on his name and found the rumor that set part of the college football section of the internet ablaze on Sunday. It read:

LSU radio host Matt Moscona said this recently about the possibility: “If Michigan pursues Brian Kelly, he would leave LSU for Michigan. I am confident in saying that.” Texas A&M insider told Jacob Hester and Chris Doering on their show Pregaming the SEC that Kelly is an option in Ann Arbor. “There’s a couple people in coaching that told me, ‘Hey, watch out for Brian Kelly. He’s not a perfect fit there in Baton Rouge. He might be pursuing that Michigan job if it comes open.”

Obviously there is a lot to chew on there regarding Notre Dame’s all-time winningest football coach.

Would he jump ship to return to the Midwest where he had great success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Grand Valley State?

Would Michigan even want him?

All of this and more was brought up as this wild rumor went viral. See some of the best social media posts on it below:

Big Reggie

Brian Kelly ain't going to Michigan! Motown would never accept this kind of dancing. pic.twitter.com/o98dP0hjyP — Reggie White (@BigReggieReg) December 24, 2023

Michigan Fans Laugh it Off

Kelly looking for something else from LSU?

As a seasoned “Brian Kelly is interested in the (insert team) job” reader, if you are hearing these rumors weeks before the actual opening then it isn’t happening. More likely is that Kelly wants something from admin so the rumors get going. https://t.co/rwtfuknueT — Drew Fry (@drewfry1077) December 24, 2023

Now that's funny

And when Brian Kelly grabs the mic at his first Michigan Basketball game, "Ope, let me put down my Faygo. My family is just so stoked to be back here. We always keep a deck in the glovebox, never know when a euchre game is gonna break out. Anyway, best be going, get to work." https://t.co/mOzuTgxM0a — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) December 24, 2023

That's a lot of calls

People getting the call before Kelly 1. Sherrone Moore

2. Mike Hart

3. Anybody

4. Else

5. But

6. …

2000. Brian Kelly — Kevin Eaton 〽️ (@TheKevinEaton) December 24, 2023

Ohio State fans like the idea

Michigan Head Coach Brian Kelly has such a beautiful ring to it. — TMB🤌🏻 (@tmb237) December 24, 2023

Always Irish

Kiffin then to LSU?

If Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL and Brian Kelly supposedly goes to Michigan would Lane Kiffin be the #1 target for LSU? — Tucker’s Third Leg (@TuckerALMVP) December 24, 2023

Michigan would need to have mutual interest

Main issue I see here is that Michigan isn’t going to reach out to Brian Kelly. — Tom 〽️ (@GoBlueThomas) December 24, 2023

This is a very likely possibility...

“People with no connection to Michigan circulate rumors started by Brian Kelly’s agent.” — Ken Walker (@ken-w.us on Bluesky) (@KWalkerTweets) December 24, 2023

