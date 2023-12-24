Advertisement

Brian Kelly to Michigan rumor sets social media ablaze

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read
1

This weekend has really been something else in regards to college football and social media. Upon opening Twitter (now X) Sunday morning I saw “Brian Kelly” trending stopped me in my tracks.

What did he do now?

Did something happen at LSU?

So I clicked on his name and found the rumor that set part of the college football section of the internet ablaze on Sunday. It read:

LSU radio host Matt Moscona said this recently about the possibility: “If Michigan pursues Brian Kelly, he would leave LSU for Michigan. I am confident in saying that.” Texas A&M insider told Jacob Hester and Chris Doering on their show Pregaming the SEC that Kelly is an option in Ann Arbor. “There’s a couple people in coaching that told me, ‘Hey, watch out for Brian Kelly. He’s not a perfect fit there in Baton Rouge. He might be pursuing that Michigan job if it comes open.”

Obviously there is a lot to chew on there regarding Notre Dame’s all-time winningest football coach.

Would he jump ship to return to the Midwest where he had great success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Grand Valley State?

Would Michigan even want him?

All of this and more was brought up as this wild rumor went viral. See some of the best social media posts on it below:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire