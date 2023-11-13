This was Brian Kelly’s message to defense late in Florida game

Entering the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s game against Florida, LSU was clinging to a 38-28 lead. Brian Kelly had full confidence that the offense could get the job done, but the Tigers needed to get a couple of stops from their defense to seal the deal against the Gators.

Florida only had two possessions in the fourth quarter and both of them ended in a turnover on downs. One at the Florida 49-yard line and one at the LSU 5-yard line. So, it was mission accomplished for the Tiger defense as they got two pivotal stops and Jayden Daniels was able to do the rest.

Here is what Kelly’s message to the team was before those drives.

“Obviously, we told them on the sideline, we just need a few stops and we got the big stop obviously that allowed us the last touchdown,” he said. “And as you know we were able to chop a lot of time off the clock. And again, I think that drive was probably the most significant, the last one, we were in software coverage. We were willing to give up some yardage but I don’t know that we have made many stops inside the 10-yard line or inside the five this year. So just to prevail and have enough of the tenacity necessary is going to help us moving forward, especially with so many young guys on the field.”

LSU will take a break from their SEC slate of the schedule as they play host to Georgia State this weekend.

