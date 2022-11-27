Brian Kelly, LSU tripped in trap game by Texas A&M

The dreaded trap game caught a Tiger — actually all of them — on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

LSU was already locked into the Dec. 3 SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers had hopes of upsetting the Dawgs and making a case for a spot in the CFP playoffs.

However, 9-2 became 9-3 when Texas A&M, which entered a dismal 4-7 and 1-6 in the conference, throttled the Tigers, 38-23.

Devon Achane was unstoppable for the Aggies. The running back rushed for 215 yards on 38 carries and 2 touchdowns.

TEXAS A&M KILLS #5 LSU’S PLAYOFF HOPES IN COLLEGE STATION ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gAkJ8DFzpG — AggiesToday (AT)  (@AggiesToday) November 27, 2022

Now, the CFP committee has to be hoping 12-0 Georgia doesn’t fall to the 9-3 Tigers in the SEC Championship Game because that could create quite a thicket.

Texas A&M upsets #5 LSU! pic.twitter.com/JnB4q0Yfr7 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 27, 2022

