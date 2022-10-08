Brian Kelly and LSU throttled by No. 8 Tennessee: The best Twitter reactions

Ask a Notre Dame fan what the Irish did under Brian Kelly in just about any big game and be ready to be greeted with a long sigh or something of the sort. Yes, he led Notre Dame to a win over No. 1 Clemson in 2020 (as the Tigers played without college football’s best quarterback that year in Trevor Lawrence and three of their regular defensive starters), but beyond that there is the 2012 road win over Oklahoma and that’s pretty much it.

Kelly had his first really big game at LSU on Saturday as the Tigers played host to No. 8 Tennessee. After a special teams debacle to start the game (another shocker), the boat race on the Bayou was on as the Vols sent the home crowd to their cars early in a 40-13 rout.

As you can imagine, Notre Dame and college football fans alike reacted to a team coached by Kelly failing to show up in a big game. Here are just a few of the best reactions.

Veteran Notre Dame scribe not surprised

I am shocked, I mean SHOCKED that a Brian Kelly coached team is getting blasted in a big game. SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/9f4nFA5tju — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) October 8, 2022

Driskell speaks for much of the Notre Dame community with this.

Kelly's halftime speech

Satirical. We think.

Kelly with some self awareness

"We're getting outcoached" Brian Kelly — FrankieV UHND ☘️ (@FrankieV_UHND) October 8, 2022

Oops...

Brian Kelly team facing a top ten team? pic.twitter.com/ni9bg91ruS — Brendan (@verypiratey) October 8, 2022

This is nightmare fuel.

Story continues

Former Tennessee quarterback rips Kelly (1/2)

If you’re an LSU fan, you should only be angry tweeting or screaming about Brian Kelly. Not the Vols, not the LSU players…just Brian Kelly! — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) October 8, 2022

Same former Tennessee quarterback: 'LSU deserves better'

Here it is. Whipped their ass in every aspect of a football game. Every phase. Every game situation. Soul stealing performance. Also, LSU deserves better than Brian Kelly. There is my take. https://t.co/pLvLRsOQDE — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) October 8, 2022

No remorse for Kelly

to my LSU friends to Brian Kelly

I I

I I

sorry y'all 🤣 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 8, 2022

Yeah, you really do just hate to see it.

Kelly saw the future this morning

Brian Kelly predicting the final result of today’s game before entering the stadium: https://t.co/lj3yBbDXA7 — Joey Blackwell (@BlackwellSports) October 8, 2022

Nailed it!

Former Tennessee quarterback checks in again

We all know what’s happening. Except Brian Kelly. He looks so confused on the sideline holding his armpits. Why does he even have a headset? — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) October 8, 2022

Who had a worse day?

Brian Kelly-Brent Venables trade*, who says no? *they have to swap famuhlies too — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2022

The answer is yes.

4th and 14 at midfield? Oh why not...

Even Brian Kelly can't believe what Brian Kelly did. pic.twitter.com/LdPDiIvUNO — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 8, 2022

From Coach O to Kelly

LSU firing Ed O and then hiring Brian Kelly pic.twitter.com/4ekQy60VX3 — 🥥 (@VolBlood) October 8, 2022

"It's 1 on 1!"

Brian Kelly: “It’s 1 On 1! WTF” pic.twitter.com/sTvefHUKvx — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) October 8, 2022

Bruce tried to warn you...as did many others

This is the Brian Kelly us ND fans tried to warn LSU fans about and we were told we didn’t know what we were talking about. Trust me my heart, blood pressure, and lost hair knew exactly what I was talking about… — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) October 8, 2022

Bruce has lived through one or two…or a lot more than that of these.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU pic.twitter.com/96JRNmwATf — Bobby, No Ricky (@JBeans_15) October 8, 2022

Not happening today

Brian Kelly trying to keep up with Josh Heupel pic.twitter.com/1AYjFX7D2u — Conrad Lunsford (@ConradLunsford) October 8, 2022

Not sure which is worse

LSU does special teams like Brian Kelly does southern accents — Will Boling (@will_boling) October 8, 2022

Unity!

Not a whole lot brings us together these days… but I am consistently happy that we can all come together to dunk on Brian Kelly. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) October 8, 2022

Rough comparison

Brian Kelly is like the boss you had in high school who would take petty cash from the cash register for his lunch and then rip you a new one in front of everyone for chewing gum on the sales floor. — Shane Read (@srcreate) October 8, 2022

But perhaps also fair.

Tennessee beat LSU how bad?

The Vols beat the southern accent out of Brian Kelly. — Adam Clark™ (@kadamclark) October 8, 2022

Tennessee doesn't love the fam-uh-lee!

The Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel apparently do not care for Brian Kelly and his LSU fam-uh-lee pic.twitter.com/Ox1JIJBEV2 — UCF Sports Info (@UCFSportsInfo) October 8, 2022

Melted like what?

Brian Kelly’s brain has melted like cotton candy in a bath rub — Jody Lowe (@RealLife_J_LO) October 8, 2022

I’ve never heard that one before but I’ll be using it from this day forward.

A Kelly worst

#LSU loses 40-13 to Tennessee in the largest home defeat of Brian Kelly's FBS career and largest since 2000 at Grand Valley State. Offense never threatened Tennessee, and the LSU defense showed new flaws against Tennessee's run game. Next up: Flotida in The Swamp. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 8, 2022

In all seriousness...

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

As fun as it is to poke a little fun at Kelly after how he left Notre Dame and because of some of the things he said after, it’ll only be fun tomorrow if the Irish take care of business against BYU so please go ahead and get that done tonight, Irish.

For more coverage of the Tennessee drubbing of Kelly and LSU please check out our colleagues at both Vols Wire and LSU Wire.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire