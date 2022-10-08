Brian Kelly and LSU throttled by No. 8 Tennessee: The best Twitter reactions

Ask a Notre Dame fan what the Irish did under Brian Kelly in just about any big game and be ready to be greeted with a long sigh or something of the sort.  Yes, he led Notre Dame to a win over No. 1 Clemson in 2020 (as the Tigers played without college football’s best quarterback that year in Trevor Lawrence and three of their regular defensive starters), but beyond that there is the 2012 road win over Oklahoma and that’s pretty much it.

Kelly had his first really big game at LSU on Saturday as the Tigers played host to No. 8 Tennessee.  After a special teams debacle to start the game (another shocker), the boat race on the Bayou was on as the Vols sent the home crowd to their cars early in a 40-13 rout.

As you can imagine, Notre Dame and college football fans alike reacted to a team coached by Kelly failing to show up in a big game.  Here are just a few of the best reactions.

Veteran Notre Dame scribe not surprised

Driskell speaks for much of the Notre Dame community with this.

Kelly's halftime speech

Satirical.  We think.

Kelly with some self awareness

Oops...

This is nightmare fuel.

Former Tennessee quarterback rips Kelly (1/2)

Same former Tennessee quarterback: 'LSU deserves better'

No remorse for Kelly

Yeah, you really do just hate to see it.

Kelly saw the future this morning

Nailed it!

Former Tennessee quarterback checks in again

 

Who had a worse day?

The answer is yes.

4th and 14 at midfield? Oh why not...

From Coach O to Kelly

"It's 1 on 1!"

Bruce tried to warn you...as did many others

Bruce has lived through one or two…or a lot more than that of these.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

Not happening today

Not sure which is worse

Unity!

Rough comparison

But perhaps also fair.

Tennessee beat LSU how bad?

Tennessee doesn't love the fam-uh-lee!

Melted like what?

I’ve never heard that one before but I’ll be using it from this day forward.

A Kelly worst

In all seriousness...

As fun as it is to poke a little fun at Kelly after how he left Notre Dame and because of some of the things he said after, it’ll only be fun tomorrow if the Irish take care of business against BYU so please go ahead and get that done tonight, Irish.

For more coverage of the Tennessee drubbing of Kelly and LSU please check out our colleagues at both Vols Wire and LSU Wire.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

