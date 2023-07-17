Brian Kelly, LSU players offer thoughts on Alabama during 2023 SEC media days

Day one of the 2023 SEC media days took place on Monday from the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Along with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, three teams took center stage today, the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Missouri Tigers.

As was expected, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and its player representatives were all asked about the Alabama Crimson Tide following last season’s overtime upset win in Baton Rouge.

Along with questions about last season’s victory, Coach Kelly was asked about Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees. Rees played and coached for Kelly previously at Notre Dame.

Here is everything Coach Kelly and his players had to say relative to the Crimson Tide!

Brian Kelly on success

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

“The foundation of success is built in consistency. Alabama and Georgia continue to hold that mantle of consistency in terms of playing for championships, and that’s what we’ll be looking to be at LSU, is playing for championships consistently, year in and year out.

“You don’t do it by just being a one-and-done. You’ve got to be able to do that over a period of time, and that’s really the transition from year one to year two. Where in year one I was learning the league. I was learning how to go on the road and play in the kind of environments. I was learning our roster and our strengths and weaknesses.

“Going into year two, we have a lot of that knowledge and we understand a lot of those things necessary to be competitive and win games. Now it’s how do you do it week in and week out. For us, that’s what our team now has been focused on.”

Brian Kelly on Tommy Rees

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

“I think it starts with he played the game at a high level. Smart, builds great relationships with his players and I think he understands the balance of art and science when it comes to play-calling. Play-calling is not just about analytics, it’s just not about tendencies. You’ve gotta have a gut feeling, you’ve gotta know when to make those calls. He played the position, he knows it, he can balance those two things. I hope he has great success in every game he plays until we play him at LSU.”

Brian Kelly on his conversation with Tommy Rees about Alabama job

Syndication: Notre Dame Insider

“Well, I think what I can share is the first thing is we have a great relationship that we’ve kept since I recruited him and he played for me. I think that for him, he wanted to make sure that this was the right move in his career, and I felt like it was. I thought it was gonna be a great move. Now, it was ultimately his decision. He didn’t make it because I told him to do it. He did it because he felt like it was.

“But you don’t get a chance to work for Nick Saban very often, and when you do, good things generally happen. Matter of fact, mostly all the time. So that’s not a hard track record to look at. So if you get a chance to work for Nick Saban, if you get a chance to work at a place like Alabama, that has that kind of, obviously, unparalleled success, this would be a great opportunity. He felt the same way, and I’m happy for him. I’m going to be happy for him, except for one weekend or if there’s implications of a tie or something.”

LSU QB Jayden Daniels on what it meant to beat Alabama

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s meant a lot obviously. He lost to Alabama in the National Championship game, so it meant a lot to him to get that win. It meant a lot to the state of Louisiana to get that win against Alabama at home for the first time in a while.”

LSU RB Josh Williams on what it meant to beat Alabama

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

“It meant everything. Alabama is our rival game, and it was a big deal being at Tiger Stadium, Saturday night. And just the way we won the game and everybody running onto the field and just giving us that momentum for the rest of the year, I think it really helped us push forward.”

LSU DL Mekihi Wingo on the distinction between Alabama and Georgia

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

“I wouldn’t say there’s a distinction between the two teams. There are two great offensive lines, two great quarterbacks, and two great coaches on both. Georgia, obviously the defending national champs, so they have the trophy right now. But both programs are phenomenal, and we’ll be looking forward to playing them this year.”

LSU DL Mekihi Wingo on what he remembers from last year's OT win over Alabama

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“It was very exciting to see the crowd rush the field. They had done it the previous week before, but it was nothing like that game. Just to see the excitement on our quarterback’s face and just on the team and the coach’s face to get that win. It was a great bonding moment for us, and we’re hoping to build on it this year.”

