Brian Kelly, LSU football lists two players out vs. Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – LSU football wide receiver Aaron Anderson is unavailable for the Tigers' road matchup against Ole Miss on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN), LSU announced Saturday.

Anderson injured his hamstring during Thursday's practice, according to Brian Kelly.

Also out for the Tigers is cornerback Duce Chestnut. He did not make the trip to Oxford with the team. Chestnut started LSU's opener vs. Florida State but has since been a reserve to Denver Harris.

Returning from injury for the Tigers after missing last week's matchup against Arkansas is linebacker Omar Speights. Speights suffered a hip flexor injury that forced him out of LSU's last two contests.

LSU football injury report vs. Ole Miss: Gameday update

Aaron Anderson: Unavailable

Duce Chestnut: Unavailable

