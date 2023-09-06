Brian Kelly, LSU football hopes Maason Smith can play this number of snaps vs. Grambling

BATON ROUGE – LSU football hopes that star defensive tackle Maason Smith can play "somehwere near 30 snaps" in the Tigers' home opener against Grambling State on Saturday, coach Brian Kelly said on his weekly teleconference Wednesday.

Smith tore his ACL on the first series of the season in last year, sitting out the duration of the year before returning to the practice field fully in August. He is expected to make his return to the field on Saturday.

"I think we have to be realistic. When you haven't played in over a year, he's not going ot be able to play the duration of the game," Kelly said.

Smith was on track to play in LSU's season opener against Florida State last Sunday. But instead of playing, he was forced to sit out the contest after he was suspended by the NCAA for participating in an autograph signing a month prior to the start of NIL.

"Hopefully somewhere we can get in that range of quality snaps for him and give him a chance to impact the game," Kelly said.

