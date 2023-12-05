Brian Kelly: LSU expects 10 of top 11 players on defense in terms of snap count to return in 2024

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly anticipates the Tigers will bring back 10 of their top 11 players on defense in terms of snap count for next season, Kelly said on Tuesday.

Major Burns, Greg Penn III, Harold Perkins, Andre' Sam, Sage Ryan, Maason Smith, Sai'vion Jones, Omar Speights, Zy Alexander, Bradyn Swinson and Jordan Jefferson make up the top 11 snap getters for the Tigers this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sam, Speights and Jefferson are not eligible to return in 2024. But assuming that Kelly's calculations don't include players who can't come back for another year, Mekhi Wingo, Javien Toviano and Whit Weeks would be the next three players in terms of highest snap count who are eligible to return next season, per PFF.

"Now some might say 'Well, that's not such a great thing.' We think it is because you have experience. We didn't have that last year," Kelly said.

Kelly also said on Tuesday that LSU's defense was not a "close-knit" group last season in large part because of the amount of new faces it had to add from the transfer portal last offseason.

"I said it many times it's a red flag when you have to (take so many players out of the portal)," Kelly said. "We don't believe that we have to do that (this year). Will we have to take maybe a player here and there at a certain position? Most likely.

"So we are much more targeted. We're much more focused. The question was asked about is it defensive line? Is it quarterback? It is much more in that we were taking literally numbers on defense to really right the ship, if you will, relative to our defensive structure last year."

