The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU has emerged from a disappointing season opener trying to address a slew of costly miscues in the Tigers' one-point loss to Florida State. The game marked an inauspicious debut for coach Brian Kelly, given his professed emphasis on organization and getting the details right. ''Coming off a difficult loss, you can imagine there's a lot of emotion,'' Kelly said Tuesday as the Tigers (0-1) prepared to host Southern (1-0) in the first meeting of the two Baton Rouge institutions.