Brian Kelly and the Louisiana recruits among the top storylines in the Early Signing Period

Based on the new overall rankings from 247Sports which factors in transfers, the LSU Tigers currently sit as the No. 25 class in 2022. They were listed as a top-five team prior to the announcement that Ed Orgeron wouldn’t be retained beyond the 2021 season.

There is a new regime in town and they have plenty of work to do in order to get this class rolling in the right direction. If the Tigers hope to have a bounce-back season in 2022, they need to find some quality recruits to buy into what the former Notre Dame head coach is selling.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Brian Kelly and LSU are among the top 10 storylines to watch on early signing day.

Five-star quarterback and LSU commit Walker Howard of Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More took a visit to Notre Dame after the Tigers moved on from coach Ed Orgeron. There seemed to be a chance that Brian Kelly, then the head coach of the Irish, was going to flip the prized QB recruit. Then Kelly took the LSU job. Howard is staying put. It’s always good to start a new job with a five-star, in-state quarterback already in the fold. But what about the rest of the state of Louisiana? LSU is currently recruiting Mathews, Preston, four-star athlete Kendrick Law of Shreveport Captain Shreve and four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins of Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy. All four are top-100 players who have yet to issue a commitment. Kelly presumably took the job because he wanted to build a national title-caliber roster. That starts with Louisana. Can he get off to the right start by landing these four?

The state of Louisiana is a recruiting hotbed as plenty of talent from the state can be seen across the college football landscape. More often than not, the top guys stay home and play for the Purple and Gold. A look at the top 10 guys and where they could be headed as ESP approaches.

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle (Monroe, LA)

Will Campbell is locked in with the LSU Tigers. The No. 1 player in the state is slated to stay home and could be starting for the Bayou Bengals in year one if need be. The offensive line needs plenty of work.

Walker Howard, Quarterback (Lafayette, LA)

Five-star quarterback and Under Armour All-American is about as locked in as you can get for the LSU Tigers. His father Jamie once wore the Purple and Gold and now the younger Howard is set to do the same. Walker Howard could find himself in a quarterback battle for the starting gig come September.

Jacoby Mathews, Safety (Ponchatoula, LA)

Ponchatoula All-American Jacoby Mathews (@iamjacobym) can close in a hurry pic.twitter.com/oNIRhCVBw6 — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) December 12, 2021

Once committed to the LSU Tigers, Mathews is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state and still could re-commit to LSU. Many believe that he is likely to sign with Texas A&M. It remains unclear if Mike Elko leaving for Duke will play any role in his decision. This is one prospect I don’t expect to see with LSU in 2022.

Shazz Preston, Wide Receiver (St. James, LA)

A top wide receiver in the state that LSU could use, Shazz Preston of Saint James. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban have been pushing hard for his commitment and might get their guy. However, with Frank Wilson back in the fold for the Tigers, I wouldn’t rule them out as ESP approaches.

Le'Veon Moss, Running Back (Baton Rouge, LA)

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Le’veon Moss has just Committed to Texas A&M! The 6’0 190 RB from Baton Rouge, LA chose the Aggies over Alabama and LSU. Moss joins A&M’s Top 3 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings pic.twitter.com/CEsS6dXPpK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 16, 2021

There was some hope that Le’Veon Moss would opt to stay home with LSU after decommitting from Alabama. But it appears the No. 5 player in the state will be heading to Texas A&M.

Kendrick Law, Athlete (Shreveport, LA)

I am beyond blessed to have received an offer from Louisiana State University 💜💛@Coach_EdOrgeron @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/5kDykDDBs7 — Kendrick Law (@KendrickLaw2) April 7, 2020

Another player that is being pursued by both LSU and Alabama is Shreveport’s Kendrick Law. He could be a productive receiver or cornerback at the collegiate level, likely won’t know his true position until he is on campus. This one could come down to the wire but he was in Baton Rouge for an official visit this weekend, which could bode well for Kelly.

Quency Wiggins, Defensive Line (Baton Rouge, LA)

A local product could be heading to LSU or perhaps one of the annual opponents in Alabama or Florida. Most industry experts believe that the four-star product will stay home. This would be another strong addition for the Tigers if Quency Wiggins does sign with LSU.

Aaron Anderson, Wide Receiver (New Orleans, LA)

Once an LSU commit, Aaron Anderson chose to head to Alabama. According to Anderson that was an agreement he made with Ed Orgeron.

Laterrance Welch, Cornerback (Lafayette, LA)

UNO pic.twitter.com/eIzMlFMgCD — 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 “ Lt “ 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕙 ¹¹ (@LaterranceW22) December 13, 2021

Welch is a long-time commit to the LSU Tigers class. He made his initial pledge on Jan. 24, 2021. As of late, it appears that the Arkansas Razorbacks are making a push for Welch. This still feels like a player that will be wearing the LSU helmet on Saturdays.

TreVonte' Citizen, Running Back (Lake Charles, LA)

Citizen is a tough one to guage. He might re-commit to LSU or he might head over to Auburn. One of the top running backs in the state has plenty of options.

