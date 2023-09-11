Brian Kelly lists two starters on LSU football's latest injury report

BATON ROUGE – LSU football tight end Mason Taylor and linebacker Omar Speights have been listed as probable ahead of Saturday's opening SEC matchup against Mississippi State, coach Brian Kelly announced on Monday.

Taylor sprained his ankle during the second quarter of LSU's win over Grambling State on Saturday. Speights sat out the second half of the victory.

Returning to the lineup after missing the last two weeks is John Emery Jr. Kelly announced before the Tigers' season opener that Emery would miss the first two weeks of the season but declined to elaborate on why because of the Buckley Amendment.

LSU faces Mississippi State in Starkville at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Mason Taylor: Probable

Omar Speights: Probable

