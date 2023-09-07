Brian Kelly lists two players as probable in latest LSU football injury report

BATON ROUGE – LSU football running back Armoni Goodwin and wide receiver Aaron Anderson are listed as probable on Thursday's injury report before LSU's matchup against Grambling State on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+), coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday.

Goodwin was listed as questionable on Monday and has since been upgraded. He missed Sunday's game after being ruled out last Thursday.

The only player on the injury report who remains out for Saturday's matchup is John Emery Jr. Kelly said last week that Emery would be out for the first two weeks of the season but couldn't expand on why because of the Buckley Amendment.

LSU football injury report vs. Grambling State: Thursday update

Aaron Anderson: Probable

Armoni Goodwin: Probable

John Emery Jr.: Out

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report: Brian Kelly lists two players as probable