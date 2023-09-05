Brian Kelly lists two players on LSU football's injury report before Grambling State game

BATON ROUGE — Running back Armoni Goodwin and wide receiver Aaron Anderson were the only names on LSU football's injury report on Tuesday, coach Brian Kelly announced.

Goodwin sat out Sunday's contest against Florida State after beginning the week as doubtful to play. Anderson was not on last week's injury report.

The Tigers lost their season opener in Orlando on Sunday to Florida State in embarrassing fashion, losing 45-24 after holding a 17-14 lead at halftime.

LSU faces Grambling State for its home opener on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

LSU football injury report vs. Grambling State: Tuesday update

Armoni Goodwin: Questionable

Aaron Anderson: Probable

John Emery Jr.: Out

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football injury report vs. Grambling: Brian Kelly lists 2 players