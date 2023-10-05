Brian Kelly lists three players as doubtful on latest LSU injury report vs. Missouri

BATON ROUGE – LSU football wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr. and linebacker Omar Speights have been listed as doubtful for LSU's matchup on Saturday against Missouri (11 a.m., ESPN), coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday.

All three players were listed as questionable on Monday with lower body injuries. Wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Javen Nicholas were also noted on Monday's injury report as probable but have since been taken off the report.

Anderson sat out last Saturday's loss against Ole Miss with a hamstring. Speights and Hilton played last weekend agains the Rebels.

LSU football football injury report vs. Missouri: Thursday update

Omar Speights: Doubtful

Aaron Anderson: Doubtful

Chris Hilton Jr.: Doubtful

