Brian Kelly lists four players on LSU's injury report vs. Auburn, but not Jayden Daniels

BATON ROUGE — LSU football has listed four players on its Monday injury report before its matchup against Auburn on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. has been listed as doubtful, while wide receiver Aaron Anderson, linebacker Omar Speights and center Charles Turner are listed as probable, coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

Anderson, Hilton and Speights missed Saturday's matchup against Missouri with lower body injuries. Turner, meanwhile, hyperextended his knee toward the end of the first half against Missouri.

Not on the injury report is quarterback Jayden Daniels, who injured his ribs in the fourth quarter against Missouri. Daniels was out for three plays following the injury, but returned to the game and led LSU on two go-ahead touchdown drives over the final 15 minutes.

Chris Hilton - Doubtful

Aaron Anderson - Probable

Omar Speights - Probable

Charles Turner - Probable

