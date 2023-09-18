Brian Kelly lists four players on LSU football's Monday injury report vs. Arkansas

BATON ROUGE – LSU football listed four players on its Monday injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup against Arkansas (6 p.m., ESPN).

Coach Brian Kelly announced that tight end Mason Taylor, edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo and linebacker Omar Speights are probable. Safety Greg Brooks Jr., who sat out Saturday's game against Mississippi State due to a medical emergency, is out for the Tigers' matchup against Arkansas.

Taylor, Speights and Brooks were unavailable to play against Mississippi State. Oghoufo was available for LSU on special teams, but wasn't healthy enough to play on defense.

LSU football injury report vs. Arkansas: Monday update

Mason Taylor: Probable

Ovie Oghoufo: Probable

Omar Speights: Probable

Greg Brooks Jr.: Out

