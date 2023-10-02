Brian Kelly lists five players on LSU football's first injury report before Missouri matchup

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly listed five players on the injury report ahead of the team’s matchup against Missouri on Monday.

Wide receivers Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson and linebacker Omar Speights are listed as questionable, while wide receivers Javen Nicholas and Kyren Lacy are listed as probable.

Among that group, only Anderson was unavailabe to play in Saturday's 55-49 loss to Ole Miss. Duce Chestnut, who didn't travel with the team with Oxford last weekend, did not make the trip because of a coaches decision.

No. 23 LSU faces No. 22 Missouri in Columbia on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

LSU football injury report vs. Ole Miss: Monday update

Chris Hilton: Questionable (Lower body)

Aaron Anderson: Questionable (Lower body)

Omar Speights: Questionable (Lower body)

Kyren Lacy: Probable (Lower body)

Javen Nicholas: Probable (Lower body)

