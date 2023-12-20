Brian Kelly likes LSU’s interior DL depth after signing JUCO prospect Shone Washington

LSU shored up the interior of its defensive line during early signing day on Wednesday as it inked a commitment from East Mississippi Community College’s Shone Washington.

A former three-star Georgia signee in 2022, Washington won a national title with the Bulldogs as a true freshman before transferring to the JUCO ranks. He’ll join an LSU defensive line in 2024 where he could be an instant impact player.

The Tigers haven’t added any transfer portal players on the defensive line, and coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that he feels good about the depth there with Washington and the prospect of some retentions.

“We really satisfied that piece early on before the transfer portal even got busy,” Kelly said of Washington’s addition. “So we used him as kind of the model, if somebody is at that caliber of player or better, maybe we’d be interested. And we feel good about retention. And so I think both of those things factored into where we’re at at the defensive tackle position.”

LSU is notably awaiting draft decisions from this season’s starting duo of Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith. Regardless of what that pair ultimately decides, Washington should help LSU up front in 2024.

