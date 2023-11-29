Brian Kelly likely to face a familiar foe in LSU’s bowl game

There’s still championship weekend ahead of us before LSU will learn its postseason fate. However, if bowl projections are any indicator, there’s one option that’s far more likely than others.

Nearly every bowl projection has the Tigers heading to Tampa to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and the vast majority of those predictions have Brian Kelly’s team drawing an opponent it’s very familiar with.

Kelly could ultimately face his former team in Notre Dame, and in the latest bowl projections from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy after the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, that’s exactly who the Tigers draw.

Kelly’s history with Notre Dame would certainly add some intrigue to what would be a New Year’s Day bowl between two premier brands in the sport.

