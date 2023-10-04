Brian Kelly, Les Miles among witnesses listed in Sharon Lewis lawsuit against LSU

BATON ROUGE – LSU football coach Brian Kelly, former football coach Les Miles, athletics director Scott Woodward and President William F. Tate IV are among the witnesses listed in former university athletics employee Sharon Lewis' lawsuit against the university, according to documents obtained by The Advertiser.

Lewis, in a $50 million lawsuit that was filed in April of 2021, is accusing the university, Miles and several athletics administrators of gender discrimination, fostering a hostile work environment and that her pay suffered as a result of reporting Title IX violations.

The plaintiffs' witness list – which was filed on Sept. 29 – has 34 names, including former interim LSU president Thomas Galligan, former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director and Executive Director of External Relations Verge Ausberry and current Nevada athletic director and former LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Rempe, according to the documents.

A settlement conference between the two sides, scheduled to take place on Nov. 6, was ordered by Judge Richard L. Bourgeois on Tuesday, according to separate documents obtained by The Advertiser.

An LSU spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Advertiser on Wednesday.

Lewis was the Assistant Athletic Director of Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations at LSU until her contract was terminated in January of 2022. She had worked in LSU's athletics department since 2002.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser.

