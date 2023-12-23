Would Brian Kelly leave LSU if the Michigan job opens?

The coaching carousel has stopped spinning at the moment as every open head coaching job has now been filled.

But these cycles almost always have some surprises in store for us, and there’s one potential domino everyone is keeping an eye on: Michigan. Jim Harbaugh has flirted with the NFL in the past, and his name has been tied to openings once again, specifically the Los Angeles Chargers job.

Should Harbaugh opt to finally leave, especially with increased heat on him in the wake of the sign-stealing allegations, the rumor mill is churning that the Wolverines could be interested in LSU’s Brian Kelly.

ESPN radio host Matt Moscona went as far as guaranteeing Kelly would leave for Ann Arbor if offered.

“If Michigan pursues Brian Kelly, he would leave LSU for Michigan,” Moscona said. “I am confident in saying that.”

This is the second prominent media member who has guaranteed Brian Kelly leaving #LSU for Michigan. I may throw up 🤢 pic.twitter.com/IuSiW7prsm — Nick Dias (@TheNickDias) December 23, 2023

While Kelly has said LSU is his last stop, it’s a move that would make some sense. Kelly spent his entire career coaching in the region — including more than a decade at Notre Dame — before coming to LSU, including time in the state of Michigan itself as the head coach of Grand Valley State and Central Michigan.

It’s hard to imagine LSU would see its coach get poached, but given the circumstances under which Kelly arrived and the larger trends in college football, it would be far from unprecedented.

