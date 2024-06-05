Brian Kelly leads LSU football to higher APR score but program still worst in SEC

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate report Tuesday afternoon and LSU football saw a much-needed increase in its multi-year score.

In Brian Kelly's first year as LSU's football coach, the program performed better academically, recording a 977, that saw its score bump up 11 points over the four-year span that the NCAA looks at for the measurement to 934. The report examined scores between the 2019 to 2023 academic calendars.

The improvement was crucial for LSU as its previous number at 930 would have put the program on the borderline of penalties from the NCAA in a normal year but the collegiate athletics governing body said Tuesday that it has continued to halt doling out postseason bans as programs are still contending with the effects of COVID-19. Getting the number off the 930 mark provided breathing room for LSU.

During the 2021-22 calendar, former coach Ed Orgeron's last season in Baton Rouge, LSU posted an 897, a measurement that could've resulted in penalties.

LSU football APR increases, Brian Kelly receives a bonus

While LSU raising its APR mark to 934, there's still work for the football program to do within the Southeastern Conference. For six straight academic years, including date from 2022-23, LSU has maintained the worst APR score of any school in the SEC.

Tennessee came in this year at 945, the second-lowest in the league.

Kelly will receive $75,000 in bonuses, per his contract terms, for the LSU football team having not only the minimum APR number of at least 930 but his team measuring above 970. He gets paid an APR bonus in single-year increments while the Orgeron years at LSU fall out of the NCAA's recording.

LSU men's basketball increases APR score but still SEC's worst

Matt McMahon has fought a lot of roster battles since he's taken over the men's basketball program after the departure of former coach Will Wade.

As LSU basketball has navigated that time, in the two seasons with McMahon, its seen its APR number improve as its now up to 939, up five points from the year prior. But 939 ranks the Tigers at the bottom of the SEC, where it's been the last five academic years. But guiding his program to a mark above the minimum measurement, McMahon is set to get a $50,000 bonus.

LSU men's basketball's 939 and LSU football's 934 are the two lowest APR scores of any sport at any SEC school.

Kim Mulkey earns bonus for LSU women's basketball's high APR marks

Per LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey's contract, she has earned a $50,000 bonus as her team posted an APR score that was above 940. The women's basketball team recorded a 979.

