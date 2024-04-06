Brian Kelly on Kyren Lacy’s improvement as LSU’s top receiver

With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. gone, LSU’s looking for a new WR1 to step up. So far, that’s been fifth-year senior Kyren Lacy.

Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Saturday and discussed Lacy’s strides in the absence of Nabers and Thomas.

“One of the things that has clearly been present is that consistency,” Kelly said. “That wasn’t necessarily the case with Kyren, he was easily distracted at times and I think what has happened here more than anything else is he has found the right zone to be in as it relates to practice and preparation.”

Kelly added that Lacy benefitted from seeing Nabers and Thomas perform day in and day out.

Lacy began his career under Billy Napier at Louisiana before transferring to LSU in 2022. With NFL receivers like Kayshon Boutte, Nabers and Thomas on the roster, Lacy hasn’t been featured in the offense. Now, that opportunity is there.

Despite being LSU’s third option last year, Lacy still managed to post career-high totals with 30 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll look to build on those numbers further in 2024.

“He’s going to have a breakout season,” Kelly said.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire