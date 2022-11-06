Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels lead LSU to stunning win over Alabama, helping USC

Brin Kelly really did that.

The LSU Tigers, to the surprise of the majority of the country, stunned Alabama on Saturday on a risky 2-point conversion in overtime to send Alabama home and likely end their College Football Playoff hopes.

With everything on the line, Kelly rolled the dice, and Tiger QB Jayden Daniels delivered a strike to Mason Taylor to get the 32-31 victory and send Death Valley into one of the biggest frenzies in recent memory.

This game will be remembered for a long time, and now LSU enters the top-10 as the Crimson Tide go further down the rankings and Nick Saban is held out of the CFP.

USC got the help it needs:

The reactions to this game were everything you would expect.

THE MOMENT

LSU WINS!!!!!! CLEMSON AND ALABAMA SEASON OVER IN THE SAME NIGHT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XnwNk9bDHr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 6, 2022

EXPLOSION

LSU alum are HYPED for the upset win over Alabama 🐯 pic.twitter.com/O0GxGWev1M — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2022

BAMA AND CLEMSON FALL

No. 4 Clemson falls, and Notre Dame rushes the field No. 6 Alabama falls, and LSU rushes the field There is nothing — nothing — like college football. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2022

YEAR 1

This man just beat Alabama in his first year at LSU. pic.twitter.com/EpSKx9HZhL — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 6, 2022

COMMON THREAD

Story continues

This is the earliest Alabama has lost its second game of the season since 2010. That one was also Week 10, also at LSU. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 6, 2022

HE'S RIGHT

Brian Kelly on the 2-point try: "Before the game started, had you asked me, ‘I’m going to give you one play to beat Alabama,’ I would have taken that 100 out of 100. At that moment, I thought about that. "We had a really good play that we hadn’t used and they hadn’t seen." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 6, 2022

KING

🚨 BRIAN KELLY HAS BEATEN ALABAMA 🚨 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2022

LIKELY

What a decision. Brian Kelly knocks off Alabama in Year 1, and LSU is likely heading to Atlanta. Unbelievable — Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) November 6, 2022

HE DID

Asked why he told ESPN after then game he felt emotional, Brian Kelly smiled and said “because that was a great game! And I had never beaten Alabama.” — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) November 6, 2022

STONES

BIG NUTS BRIAN KELLY LSU HAS BEATEN ALABAMA — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) November 6, 2022

ALABAMA OUT

A gutsy call by Brian Kelly that paid off There will be no Alabama in the CFP — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) November 6, 2022

MASON TAYLOR

Easily one of the best parts of this game was that Brian Kelly called his shot with Mason Taylor in the offseason and the home run was hit against Alabama. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 6, 2022

YES

This is Brian Kelly's division now. LSU and Alabama are gonna have some heavyweight fights in the coming years. — Will (@rozenwill) November 6, 2022

HE DELIVERED

"Ay this why you came here" HC Brian Kelly: "The hell yes" LSU locker room was LIT after upsetting No. 6 Bama in OT 🔥 (via @LSUFootball)pic.twitter.com/3FQulnzDu7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2022

BIG TIME

Y’all owe some apologies to that man @CoachBrianKelly congrats on the big win!! — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 6, 2022

MANY WOULD AGREE

The amount of equity Brian Kelly earned tonight with LSU fans can not be measured. Not just the win but the way he went about it. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 6, 2022

SEEMS THAT HE IS

Is Brian Kelly a FIT though — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) November 6, 2022

HE CAN

For all the crap he takes, and calls on to himself, Brian Kelly can really coach. https://t.co/wK0QH991lr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 6, 2022

THIS IS TRUE

Had to digest the win for LSU. Brian Kelly’s coaching staff did an amazing job with game planning, timely play calling, and the boys executed. But nephew… @JayD__5 I’m so dang proud of you family!!You deserve the love from all who hated. 🙏🏾 #GeauxTigers 🐯 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 6, 2022

HARD TO ARGUE

Brian Kelly inherited a 6-6 team that had under 40 scholarship players in their bowl game last season. They are now 7-2, just beat Bama and control their own destiny in the SEC West. As good as you think Brian Kelly has been so far at LSU – he's been WAY better. — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 6, 2022

WHOA

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to get the talent to beat Nick Saban & just does it in year one. — Mintzy (@BarstoolMintzy) November 6, 2022

BETTING BIG

Brian Kelly went for 2. If he doesn't get it, they miss the SEC title game. Holy. Smokes. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire