Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels lead LSU to stunning win over Alabama, helping USC

2
Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

Brin Kelly really did that.

The LSU Tigers, to the surprise of the majority of the country, stunned Alabama on Saturday on a risky 2-point conversion in overtime to send Alabama home and likely end their College Football Playoff hopes.

With everything on the line, Kelly rolled the dice, and Tiger QB Jayden Daniels delivered a strike to Mason Taylor to get the 32-31 victory and send Death Valley into one of the biggest frenzies in recent memory.

This game will be remembered for a long time, and now LSU enters the top-10 as the Crimson Tide go further down the rankings and Nick Saban is held out of the CFP.

USC got the help it needs:

The reactions to this game were everything you would expect.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

