Brian Kelly on Jayden Daniels’ improvement in spring: ‘There’s a different presence to him’

The quarterback position at LSU will be of interest throughout the offseason.

With the return of Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier, LSU likes its options. Following the bowl game, coach Brian Kelly essentially said Daniels is still QB1.

With the spring game coming on Saturday, Kelly spoke about what he’s seen from Daniels this spring. He discussed Daniels’ vocal leadership on the field. He’s now more comfortable taking on a leadership role with his pass catchers, instructing them on routes.

“It’s harder sometimes to explain but you kind of sense it and see just by his interactions with Malik in terms of where he wants the football, how he’s addressing the offensive line when he’s making calls,” Kelly said, “There’s just a different presence to him.”

Brian Kelly on Jayden Daniels: “He’s over 210 pounds. He’s thicker. He’s stronger. This is much more about veteran presence now than acclimating to a new program. There’s a different presence to him.” — Harrison Valentine (@HValentineLSU) April 20, 2023

Daniels had a breakout year with LSU after a volatile three years at Arizona State. He won the job last fall after a competition with Nussmeier and Myles Brennan, and he’s set to lead what could be a nationally contending team.

