Brian Kelly isn’t worried about the Swamp’s hostile environment this weekend

Two weeks ago, LSU traveled to its first true road game of the year when it made a trip down to the plains to play Auburn. LSU came out on the good side of that gam with a win.

The Tigers are going to have to play a lot better, though, if they want to beat Anthony Richardson and the Florida Gators in the Swamp. At the beginning of the season, Florida looked like it could be a potential SEC Championship contender as they defeated Utah at home.

Since then, things have cooled off in Gainesville, and the Gators nearly lost to Missouri last week. Brian Kelly was asked during his time with the media what he thought about playing in the Swamp.

“I think crowd noise has been OK for us,” Kelly said. “We seem to be a little bit more focused and locked in when we get that. You hate to talk in terms of when you turn the music on and you get real loud, the guys pay attention more. “But the fact of the matter is they did a nice job in their preparation for Auburn and they’re going to have to do that here for Florida because you’re right, it’s a crazy environment and they’re going to have to be locked in this week.”

Saturday’s game against the Gators is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT.

