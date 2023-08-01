Brian Kelly to increase transparency with reporting injuries in 2023

When compared to their NFL counterparts, college football teams are often fairly guarded when it comes to injuries. Players’ statuses are treated like state secrets, with their availabilities often not revealed until the hours (or minutes) leading up to a game.

But in 2023, LSU coach Brian Kelly will move to an injury reporting system much more in line with what happens at the professional ranks.

According to On3’s Shea Dixon, Kelly will report injured players’ statuses twice during the week — on Mondays and Thursdays — as well as on Saturdays ahead of the game.

The mid-week reports will list players as probable, questionable, doubtful or out (in line with NFL-style injury reporting) as well as the injury location. Saturday reports will list the player as either available or unavailable.

While it’s arguable that this level of transparency could potentially give an opponent a game-planning advantage, it also provides both fans and media with more information ahead of games without giving too much away ahead of game time.

