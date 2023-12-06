Brian Kelly has an idea who will play in ReliaQuest Bowl despite lack of announcements

As LSU prepares to take on Big Ten foe Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day, we still don’t really know what the active roster will look like in that game.

Star receiver Malik Nabers, a projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has already announced his intentions to play, but we don’t know about other key players that are likely heading to the draft, namely quarterback Jayden Daniels and fellow receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

While those players haven’t made any decisions and some more players are likely to enter the transfer portal between now and then, coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday that he thinks he has a good idea who will be available in that game.

“Yeah, I think we have a really good sense of the players that will be available for the bowl game. For me to stand here and tell you exactly what those players are, I couldn’t do that. But I would say that we spent most of last week — we spent all of last week doing exit interviews with our players. So, last week was really about our players,” Kelly said, per On3.

“This week, we’re really recruiting. And then we’ll get to other evaluations within the staff. Once recruiting goes dead and our coaches responsibilities have completed — they have responsibilities and they have to finish off their responsibilities to LSU — then we’ll do evaluations of staff and so that’s another week away. But, as it relates to our players, we feel like we’re in a pretty good position, relative to who we think is playing and any of that information will come out here in the next week or so.”

Only time will tell if LSU is at full strength against the 7-5 Badgers, but regardless, the team will have the opportunity to reach the 10-win mark in back-to-back seasons when it heads to Tampa at the end of the month.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire