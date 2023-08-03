Brian Kelly hints at 'potential battles' for LSU football on the offensive line

BATON ROUGE – LSU football enters the season with four returning starters on its offensive line, including Garrett Dellinger who started a chunk of games a year ago.

But, according to coach Brian Kelly after LSU's first preseason practice on Thursday, the Tigers' starting five up front may not be set in stone for their season opener against Florida State next month.

"I think there could be potential battles on that offensive line," Kelly said.

However, onlookers at practice Thursday would've had trouble detecting any surprising changes to LSU's starting offensive. Four of last year's starters – Will Campbell, Miles Frazier, Charles Turner and Emery Jones – and Dellinger represented the first team unit.

But Kelly noted that he doesn't like shaking up starting units with newcomers and freshmen during the first six practices of the preseason. He said he wants to make sure that his new players, particularly the freshmen, have the proper time to adjust to working with the team.

The Tigers added four highly-touted offensive linemen from the high school ranks this offseason, including former five-star prospect Lance Heard. They also brought in Maryland two-year starter Mason Lunsford from the transfer portal.

"We're going to have to see some of these young guys. We're not going to throw them in there with the first group right away" Kelly said. "But it'll be similar to the evolution of our freshman last year were we gradually brought them along and then they took over some positions."

DEFENSIVE QUESTIONS: LSU football: Answering 5 questions on defense entering the 2023 preseason

OFFENSIVE QUESTIONS: LSU football: Answering 5 questions on offense entering the 2023 preseason

LSU RECRUITING OUTLOOK: Should LSU football's in-state recruiting wins trump lackluster national ranking?

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Brian Kelly on offensive line position battles