Brian Kelly hints that LSU could still add a defensive tackle after signing day

National Signing Day is in the books for LSU.

It wasn’t a particularly eventful day as 28 of its 29 commits were signed back in December. The lone unsigned player, five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, made things official while LSU missed out on the only other player it was in the mix for as five-star athlete Terry Bussey held true to his commitment to Texas A&M.

While we may now have a lot more roster clarity heading into 2024, the Tigers may not be done yet. Coach Brian Kelly said the team still has some needs that could be addressed during the signing period, mentioning the defensive tackle depth, specifically.

“We still have some needs,” Kelly said. “The defensive tackle position is one that we’re still vetting that we have some needs that we’ll continue to look at moving forward going into the spring. But again, excited about Dominick McKinley and his addition today… we could have some other movement here.”

It’s certainly an area of concern for the Tigers. LSU only returns one player with significant experience at the spot: veteran Jacobian Guillory.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see LSU make another move in the transfer portal this week.

