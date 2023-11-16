Brian Kelly on goals at LSU: ‘We’re all here for championships’

Brian Kelly is getting close to finishing his second year as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. His second year as the head coach did not go as it was originally planned, especially when two other LSU coaches won national titles during their second year (Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson).

If the Tigers can win out for the rest of the season, Kelly will finish with another 10-win season. As I have said before, winning 10 games in one season is a feat of its own but it is even more of an accomplishment when you are playing in the best conference in college football, the SEC. Kelly recently talked about his goals and here is what he had to say.

“We got a banner, there’s no doubt. We cherish the banner. But this is really about winning the SEC and certainly the West was a great accomplishment in the first year, but look we’re all here for championships. That’s what we’re all looking for is an SEC championship,” Kelly said, per On3.

The goal for Kelly is still to win an SEC Championship. That goal will get even harder next year when Texas and Oklahoma join the fray.

