Brian Kelly gives his thoughts on NIL

We live in a day and age in which there are a lot of opt-outs in bowl games and a lot of players entering the transfer portal because of three letters, N-I-L. Name, Image, and Likeness.

College athletes are now able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness and colleges are dishing out crazy amounts of money to the top athletes in their respective sport.

Look no further than the Texas Bowl that LSU played in against Kansas State. The Tigers were decimated by transfers in that game and did not even have a quarterback. Fast forward to Florida State this year. They lost 63-3 to Georgia after so many of their player opted out of playing in the bowl game.

Brian Kelly was asked his thoughts on NIL recently and here is what he had to say.

“In its purest form, you would ask any coach, NIL is great,” he said per On3. “The problem is when you add other things to it, it becomes a different animal. When you add transfer portal, inducements, agents, other things, NIL then becomes in some instances play-for-pay. That’s not what it was intended to be.

“When it becomes pay-for-play, it changes the equation. It changes recruiting. It changes your roster. It changes the way kids go from being committed and having responsibilities to what’s mine, when can I get it. That’s not what this was intended to be. NIL in its purest form, I don’t know if there’s a coach that wouldn’t stand on this table and say that’s a great thing. It’s all the other add-ons that have made this thing so difficult and slippery to handle.”

There are so many gray areas when it comes to NIL and the transfer portal. A lot of people are saying that new rules should be implemented, but what would they do?

