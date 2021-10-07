Brian Kelly gives last comments on quarterback before kick-off at Virginia Tech

Notre Dame looks to bounce back at Virginia Tech on Saturday night after suffering their first home loss in over three years last week. For good reason, much has been made about who Notre Dame will start at quarterback against the Hokies, after three again played last week.

Will it be Drew Pyne as I and so many others made the plea for following last Saturday’s offensive debacle?

Will true-freshman Tyler Buchner get his first start after being a gadget the first five weeks of this season?

Or will Jack Coan make this week just a bunch of pointless speculation?

Here is everything Brian Kelly had to say about the quarterback position Thursday as he met the media for the final time before Saturday night’s kickoff:

Mobility vs. Experience

“Those were part of the factors as I think going on the road in the environment that we’re in was a factor. Mobility is a bit of a factor. It needed to be evaluated. Then certainly grading out. I think from our overall perspective, the guys who gives us the best chance to win. This is still about winning football games. So, when we added all those things up, that’s how we came up with the decision. But all those are accurate, that they needed to be considered.” – Brian Kelly

Still not answering who will start

“I just feel like at this point, we’ll let it roll out when we get out on the field and kind of go from there. The guys know. We’ve been practicing all week. So, at this point, I think we’ll just…and I don’t think it’s gonna be a big surprise. Virginia Tech’s seen all three of these guys play.” -Brian Kelly

Will Tyler Buchner continue to have a roll in offense?

“I think what I was saying more than anything else was that it’s important to really rally behind one quarterback, but it doesn’t take the opportunity for us to be multiple if we feel like Tyler Buchner can add to what we’re doing as a part of our offense. I don’t want to call him a Wildcat, because he’s not. He can do much more. But offenses use that as part of their established offensive structure. We needed an established singular offensive structure, but if we feel like we need to add to it to be better at moving the football, I wouldn’t say Tyler Buchner is out of the options of playing in any game this year.”

-Brian Kelly

So what does it mean?

I called for it after last week’s loss (I wasn’t exactly on an island) and only continued to more-so as this week has gone on. I really think Kelly is just trying to keep whatever small competitive edge he has by not announcing a quarterback before kickoff.

I also think based off everything he’s said that Jack Coan’s time as the starter is done, even with the above comments in regards to mobility and experience.

If I was a betting man I would be putting my money on Drew Pyne to lead the offense for the majority of the game Saturday night.

