Brian Kelly gives an update on Denver Harris after Week 2

Denver Harris has been the topic of conversation for the LSU secondary ever since he decided to transfer from Texas A&M to the Tigers. Harris was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022 and he was rated as the No. 22 overall player in the country by On3.

He played in five games for the Aggies during his freshman season making 14 tackles and three pass deflections. He was not redshirted at Texas A&M so he entered this season as a sophomore and as a guy that many thought could start at cornerback early.

So far, that has not been the case. He did not play against Florida State in week one but he finally got on the field against Grambling in Week 2. Here is what Brian Kelly had to say when he was asked about Harris’s progress.

“He’s making progress,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. But I’m not going to put a guy on the field unless he is committed to our process. He is not there yet. But, I don’t know if there’s any one guy can say in our program has got it down, yet.

“He is committed to it. If you’re committed to it, we’re gonna work with you. It’s the guys that are not committed to it, guys that don’t want to do the little things the right way, that we’re gonna let you figure it out. And, we’ll let you figure it out watching. [Harris] tried that. He didn’t like watching. So he’s doing a good job.”

LSU’s secondary has looked rough in the first two games. If Harris can buy into the program I believe he can help.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire