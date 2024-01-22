How Brian Kelly’s first two years compare to previous LSU head coaches

With Year 2 in the rearview mirror, we’re starting to get a better idea of what Brian Kelly’s LSU program looks like.

It’s hard to quantify 2023 as a success or failure. LSU entered the year ranked No. 5 but its playoff hopes were dashed before October. At the same time, Jayden Daniels won the Heisman and led LSU to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Expectations will be high again next year, but 20 wins in Kelly’s first two years gives cause for optimism, especially given where LSU was at when he took over.

Let’s take a look at how Kelly’s first two years compared to previous LSU coaches’ first two years in Baton Rouge.

Albert P. Simmons

Simmons was the first coach at LSU to make it to a second year.

He went 2-1 in year one and followed it up with a 3-0 campaign in year two, recording wins over Tulane and Alabama.

Allen W. Jeardeau

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After Simmons, Jeardeau took over.

He went 6-0 his first year, but LSU played just two games in 1897 and Jeardeau went 1-1.

W.S. Borland

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Borland helped lead LSU into the 20th century, going 5-1 in year one and following it up with a 6-1 record in year two.

Dan A. Killian

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Killian took over in 1904 and went 3-4.

But in year two, Killian went 3-0 with wins over Louisiana Tech, Tulane, and Mississippi State.

Edgar R. Wingard

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Wingard had one of the best years two’s you could ask for. Following up a 7-3 inaugural campaign, Wingard went 10-0 in 1908.

This was the first 10-win season in program history and LSU’s first claimed national title.

Pat Dwyer

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a solid Year 1, Dwyer didn’t find the same success in Year 2. Dwyer went 4-3 in 1912 and 1-3 in conference play.

E.T. MacDonnell

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

MacDonnell went 4-4-1 his first year, but took it up a notch in Year 2. LSU went 6-2 in MacDonnell’s second year with a season that included wins over Ole Miss, Arkansas and Tulane.

Branch Bocock

Bocock went 5-3 in his first year, which led to some more success in Year 2. The Tigers went 6-1 in 1921, including a 4-0 record at home. However, that would still be the end of Bocock’s tenure at LSU.

Mike Donahue

1905 – Led by Mike Donahue, Auburn University participated in their first sanctioned basketball game. The Tigers defeated Tulane 27-7 to start the program 1-0.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/1t8v9yf9tL — Today In Auburn History (@AUHistoryToday) January 19, 2024

Donahue had a losing record his first year but got above .500 in Year 2. LSU went 5-4 in 1924. Despite that, the Tigers struggled in conference play, going 0-3. Donahue would go on to coach LSU for five years.

Russ Cohen

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Cohen took over after Donahue and went 6-2-1 in his first year and won six games again in Year 2. He went 12-5-1 over his first two years and won six games every year from 1928-30.

Biff Jones

(1/3) Some @LSUfootball History: With the #Tigers down 13-0 at halftime against Oregon in 1934, U.S. Senator Huey Long stormed into the locker room with his entourage and demanded to address the team. When Coach Biff Jones refused, the two got into a shouting match. #LaLege #LSU pic.twitter.com/cCef3IVzpH — Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais) September 2, 2022

Biff Jones took over in 1932 and posted a solid 6-3-1 season.

In Year 2, Jones didn’t lose a game, but there were three ties. LSU went 7-0-3 with wins over Arkansas and Tennessee. But one of those ties came against Tulane.

Bernie Moore

LSU's 250th win in program history was against #12 Georgia in 1945. A 32-0 win. Bernie Moore was the HC. pic.twitter.com/rXWBIAxgtp — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) July 15, 2023

Moore took over in 1935 and had immediate success at LSU, winning an SEC title. He followed it up with another one in Year 2 going 9-1-1 and 6-0 against the SEC.

Moore went 18-3-1 his first two years, which gives him one of the stronger starts to a tenure you can find at LSU.

Gaynell Tinsley

(AP Photo)

After Moore’s lengthy 13-year tenure, LSU turned to one of Moore’s former players — Gaynell Tinsley.

Tinsley led LSU to a Sugar Bowl in his second year, making it one of the better Year 2 campaigns. But after that, Tinsley only had one more winning season at LSU.

Paul Dietzel

Paul Dietzel was born on this day in 1924. His first head coaching job would be with LSU in 1955. He would go on to a 46-24-3 record from 1955-61 including 2 SEC championships & the 1958 national title. Dietzel passed away in 2013 at the age of 89. pic.twitter.com/XACZZBu4E8 — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) September 5, 2023

Tinsley gave way to Paul Dietzel in 1955.

Despite the eventual success Dietzel would have, it took some time to get things going. LSU went 3-7 in Year 2 and Dietzel won a total of six games his first two years.

Success didn’t come until year four, went Dietzel broke through and led LSU to an 11-0 season and a national title.

Charles McClendon

AP Photo

McClendon went 9-1-1 in his first year, but LSU took a step back in Year 2. LSU went 7-4 in 1963 with a season-capping loss in the Bluebonnet Bowl.

McClendon would go on to win more games than any coach in LSU history but never got that elusive national title.

Jerry Stovall

What a tremendous day with Bert Jones, Tommy Casanova, Glenn Dorsey, Jerry Stovall & Billy Cannon visiting The Tigers pic.twitter.com/x7bui0Sz6n — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) August 10, 2017

Like Tinsley, Stovall is another example of a former star taking over the program. Their tenures were similar too. There was one good season, but the surrounding years weren’t to LSU’s standard.

Year 2 was a down year, with Stovall’s LSU winning just three games.

Bill Arnsparger

I miss the days when every NFL coach's headset came straight from NASA. Bill Arnsparger is either calling for a blitz or directing Apollo 16 pic.twitter.com/ij7UvJjo2y — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) April 9, 2017

Arnsparger took over a struggling program in 1984. He immediately turned it around, winning eight games in his first year and getting LSU a Sugar Bowl invite.

He followed it up with another strong campaign in 1985, going 9-2-1. His .750 winning percentage through two years was better than the .741 rate posted by Kelly.

Mike Archer

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Archer took over after Arnsparger left to be the athletic director at Florida. Archer won 10 games in year one and followed it up with an 8-4 record the next year.

But after Year 2, Archer’s program began to decline and he was out after 1990.

Curley Hallman

Happy 76th birthday to former Tiger HC Curley Hallman. Hallman was 16-28 in Baton Rouge from 1991-94. pic.twitter.com/N1tBNvUkEu — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) September 3, 2023

After Archer, it was Curley Hallman’s turn. Hallman didn’t have much success at all. He went 5-6 in Year 1 before dropping to just two wins the next year.

His winning percentage through two years was .318 and he was out after 1994.

Gerry DiNardo

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Networkgarry Dinardo

Dinardo went 7-4-1 his first year, but in Year 2, he led LSU to a 10-win season and a Peach Bowl win.

His .729 winning percentage through two years is comparable to Kelly’s, but DiNardo would hit some struggles in the late 90s.

Nick Saban

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After DiNardo, it was Saban time. Saban led LSU to a steady 8-4 in Year 1, but joined the 10-win club in Year 2 with a Sugar Bowl win.

You won’t find many stronger Year 2s than this one, and was indicative of the success Saban would go on to have in the SEC.

Les Miles

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Wingard or Moore, who won a national or conference title of some sort in Year 2, Miles has the strongest start on this list.

Taking over from Saban, Miles won 11 games and matched that total again in Year 2. Miles won 22 games in his first two years for a .846 winning percentage, just a few points better than the .840 posted by Moore.

Miles would take it even further in Year 3, winning 12 games and a national title.

Ed Orgeron

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Orgeron took over in 2016, but we’ll use 2017 for his first year.

2017 was inconsistent, but Orgeron won 10 games in Year 2 and led LSU to a Fiesta Bowl win that catapulted the Tigers into national title contention the next year.

His .730 record in 2017 and 2018 is just below Kelly’s first two years.

Brian Kelly

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly got his tenure rolling with back-to-back double-digit win seasons.

It’s not rare for a LSU coach to win 10-games in Year 2. Kelly was the fifth straight to do it with Orgeron, Miles, Saban and DiNardo all doing it before him. Three of those guys won national titles. For Orgeron and Miles, it happened in Year 3.

Kelly’s off to a solid start, but it’s time to see how LSU can build off these years. The pressure is on, especially with the SEC and playoff expanding.

Overview

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LSU’s had 13 coaches make it to a second year in the AP Poll era. Here’s a general overview.

9/13 coaches have finished ranked in year two. Five earned top 10 final AP Poll rankings.

LSU coaches are 100-50-3 in year two in this span for a .663 winning percentage.

6/13 seasons resulted in a invite to a bowl currently considered a New Year’s Six game.

LSU entered 2023 ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll, the best initial ranking for LSU to start a coaches second year.

Kelly’s 6-2 conference record in year two was better than the 5-3’s posted by Orgeron and Saban.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire