Is Brian Kelly finally about to hire a former assistant from Notre Dame?

Brian Kelly’s first few days on the LSU job probably haven’t gone as he would have expected as his staff of assistants at Notre Dame have largely come out and stated they’re staying in South Bend.

There is a very good chance that run is over for Notre Dame however with news that came out late Friday night as Kelly has fired longtime LSU strength coach Tommy Moffitt. Moffitt took over the position in 2000 and held it for LSU’s national championships in 2003, 2007, and 2019.

As Pete Sampson of The Athletic points out, this opens the door for Jacob Flint, who has been at Notre Dame since Kelly was hired in 2010. Flint is the director of strength and conditioning for Notre Dame. He walked on as a player at Central Michigan for Kelly before following him to Cincinnati and eventually Notre Dame in 2010.

Where there is smoke there would appear to be fire here. Kelly might be many things but he’s not going to fire a local legend like Moffitt if he doesn’t already have a replacement agreed upon.

Obviously you’d like to keep the perfect mark if you’re Notre Dame and not lose a single assistant in any category to Kelly and LSU but if you’re going to lose one, you’d imagine this one stings among the least as Matt Balis remains as the director of football performance.

We’ll keep you posted as to any developments that may come, as will our colleagues at LSU Tigers Wire.

