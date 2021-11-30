Brian Kelly’s final Notre Dame team meeting lasts 10 minutes

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
Monday night Brian Kelly confirmed to his Notre Dame team that he would no longer be their head coach and called for a farewell meeting at 7 a.m. ET. That meeting has now come and gone and if you blinked, you would have just about missed all of it.

So in order for Kelly to get to his car and leave Notre Dame’s campus for the final time that means the meeting lasted no more than ten minutes.

Tyler Horka of Blue-Gold was on the scene and shared the following video:

Jack Swarbrick is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. ET today and we will share with you all details that come from that as well as anything else that happens with Brian Kelly and LSU, Notre Dame’s coaching search, and the College Football Playoff that the Irish are still very much alive for, too.

