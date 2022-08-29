How will Brian Kelly fare in first LSU football season? Our game-by-game predictions

BATON ROUGE - LSU football has one of the nation's toughest schedules in 2022.

It's the result of playing in the rugged SEC West, where it will face No. 1 Alabama and programs on the rise in Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

That slate and more is what first-year coach Brian Kelly is tasked with facing in his first season in Baton Rouge. Here are The Advertiser's game-by-game predictions for LSU's 2022 season.

Sept. 4: vs. Florida State in New Orleans

Last season: Did not play. Florida State went 5-7

The buzz: With so many new players and coaches, LSU might look disjointed from the jump. But the Tigers' superior talent and Kelly's familiarity with the Seminoles after facing them last season at Notre Dame should give LSU the upper hand.

The pick: LSU wins, 31-24

Sept 10: vs. Southern

Last season: Did not play. Southern went 4-7

The buzz: This is the first time the two Baton Rouge schools have played. And for that reason , it will be among the highly anticipated games of the season. However, that doesn't mean it will be competitive.

The pick: LSU wins, 49-10

Sept. 17: vs. Mississippi State

Last season: LSU won 28-25. Mississippi State went 7-6

The buzz: The Bulldogs' unique style and experience will give the Tigers fits. If LSU has any growing pains this season, this is a game they could be on display.

The pick: Mississippi State wins, 38-27

Sept. 24: vs. New Mexico

Last season: Did not play. New Mexico went 3-9

The buzz: Fun fact: New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales was quarterback Jayden Daniels' defensive coordinator for a season at Arizona State. But that scouting edge shouldn't trouble the Tigers, as New Mexico has won five games in two seasons under Gonzales.

The pick: LSU wins, 42-0

Oct. 1: at Auburn

Last season: Auburn won 24-19. Auburn went 6-7

The buzz: LSU's first road game under Kelly won't be easy in Jordan-Hare Stadium. But LSU still has the more explosive offense and a pass rush that will give Auburn's quarterback, TJ Finley, fits.

The pick: LSU wins, 24-21

Oct. 8: vs. Tennessee

Last season: Did not play. Tennessee went 7-6

The buzz: Behind Alabama, Tennessee has the second-best offense the Tigers will face this year. LSU has the more well-rounded team but the Vols' attack is explosive enough to make this game a toss-up. Expect it to be the most entertaining matchup on the schedule.

The pick: LSU wins, 45-42

Oct. 15: at Florida

Last season: LSU won 49-42. Florida went 6-7

The buzz: If LSU wins its first two games on the road, then it could win 10 games. But accomplishing that in Gainesville against a quarterback as talented as Anthony Richardson won't be easy.

The pick: Florida wins, 27-23

Oct. 22: vs. Ole Miss

Last season: Ole Miss won 31-17. Ole Miss went 10-3

The buzz: Another close game. LSU gets the edge thanks to its pass rush and quarterback Jaxson Dart's propensity for turnovers. With both teams adding so many new players from the transfer portal, it will be interesting to see which side jells entering this week.

The pick: LSU wins, 38-31

Nov. 5: vs. Alabama

Last season: Alabama won 20-14. Alabama went 13-2

The buzz: LSU is one of the few teams on Alabama's schedule that won't be an automatic win. The Tigers' dangerous pass rush will challenge Bryce Young, but it's tough to see how LSU will generate enough points to win.

The pick: Alabama wins, 28-21

Nov. 12: at Arkansas

Last season: Arkansas won 16-13. Arkansas went 9-4

The buzz: The Razorbacks being at home with a veteran quarterback and a strong offensive line makes this a bad matchup for LSU. The Tigers' best chance of winning is if the offense can take advantage of Arkansas's questionable pass rush.

The pick: Arkansas wins, 31-27

Nov. 19: vs. UAB

Last season: Did not play. UAB went 9-4

The buzz: As far as annual late-season nonconference games go, UAB is a tougher matchup than LSU usually encounters. The Blazers went 9-4 and beat BYU in the Independence Bowl a year ago.

The pick: LSU wins, 31-21

Nov. 26: at Texas A&M

Last season: LSU won 27-24. Texas A&M went 8-4

The buzz: The Aggies lost most of its talented defense and head into the year with another question mark at quarterback. Their roster is deeper than LSU's, but whoever the starter is at quarterback — LSU transfer Max Johnson or Haynes King — is bound to have trouble with the Tigers' pass rush.

The pick: LSU wins, 21-17

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football game-by-game predictions 2022: Here’s how Tigers will fare