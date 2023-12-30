Brian Kelly explains why Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are playing against Wisconsin

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are both projected to be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Even with that knowledge, both of them have agreed to play for LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers.

In a day and age where so many players are choosing to opt-out or choose to enter the transfer portal, these two guys are choosing to stay with their team and play one more game for the school that they have represented for the past four years.

Brian Kelly was asked about why the two talented prospects decided to put themselves on the line for a bowl game. Here is what he had to say.

#LSU WRs Malik Nabers + Brian Thomas Jr. are being projected as 1st Round picks, but neither opted out of the bowl. Brian Kelly said it didn't take any convincing for them to do it. He said both are "old fashioned". "They love their teammates, they love LSU and love football." — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 29, 2023

You have got to love the old-school mentality these two guys have shown and how they are choosing to suit up in the purple and gold one final time to try and secure a second 10-win season in a row for Kelly.

